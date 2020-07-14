Subscribe

Video shows bear tearing out window screen, poking head inside Mammoth Lakes home

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 12:25PM
A video taken earlier this month inside a home in Mammoth Lakes shows a bear ripping the screen from a front window and taking a peek inside as the family that lives there tries to scare it off.

Christian Pondella, who captured the incident on his phone and shared it on Instagram on July 6, said that the family is “used to bear encounters,” according to an article published by CNN Newsource.

“I’ve seen them lots, but for him to just to walk up the stairs while I’m here on the phone and just look at me and proceed as if I’m not here was, I guess, a bit shocking in that regard,” said Pondella.

A week prior, a bear managed to get inside their home.

According to the CNN article, the family has consulted a “local bear whisperer.”

Mammoth Lakes is about 40 miles from Yosemite National Park.

