Video shows bobcat running across Sonoma Valley property

A bobcat was spotted on security camera running through the front yard of a Sonoma Valley property in a video posted to Twitter by the Sonoma Ecology Center.

The Eldridge conservation nonprofit shared video on Wednesday of the animal near the Sonoma Wildlife Corridor with the caption, “Sightings are to be expected, even with responsible land and wildlife management and part of sharing our ecosystems with wildlife.”

The Wildlife Corridor is a 5-mile long protected area featuring forests, wetlands and two reservoirs, according to the center.

Bobcats live year-round in most northern states and are regularly spotted in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

The elusive animals are about twice the size of a domestic cat and are most likely to be seen at night, when they are most active.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says bobcats are wary of people and are unlikely to pose a threat to humans. However, it is important to properly pen chickens and livestock and bring pets inside at night.

See the video here: