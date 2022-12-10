Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California

A TV news helicopter flew right over the location where a Southern California cliffside crashed down onto the beach below on Friday morning. FOX 11 LA captured video footage of the massive cloud of dust and debris that was kicked up at R.A.T. Beach in Palos Verdes Estates, a coastal town in Los Angeles County that's about 25 miles southwest of Downtown LA.

The landslide occurred just after 10 a.m. when the cliff crashed onto the small beach that's just south of the larger Torrance Beach, the Los Angeles County Fire Department's lifeguard division said via Twitter.

"Please avoid the area until further notice," the agency said.

In addition to the fire department, multiple other agencies responded to the landslide, including the the Palos Verdes Estates and Torrance police departments.

The LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors said on Twitter that a county vehicle was parked on the beach below the cliff when it fell, but nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the landslide.

The fire department told Fox 11 no injuries were reported.