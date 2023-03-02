Santa Rosa and the Montgomery High School communities are reeling from Wednesday’s tragedy, and The Press Democrat pledges to thoughtfully and sensitively pursue what happened and offer insights into what happens next. Are you a student, teacher, parent or district employee who wants to talk about your knowledge or experience involving the incident? Do you have questions you want answered? Have a story tip for us? Please email your name and contact information to us at info@pressdemocrat.com .

The Press Democrat has obtained a cellphone video that shows the initial fistfight Wednesday between a 15-year-old student and a 16-year-old student inside a Montgomery High School classroom that police said led, moments later, to the fatal stabbing of the 16-year-old.

The nine-second video shows the two male students, a freshman and a junior exchanging blows in a corner of the classroom.

The video shows a third person seek to intervene, and the two boys are separated as the older boy ducks away, appearing to make his way toward the classroom door.

Police said the fight resumed moments later, when the freshman pulled out a folding knife with a 4- to 5-inch blade and stabbed the older boy three times in the upper torso.

He died after initially being treated on the campus and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, police said.

He was identified late Wednesday as Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa.

Another 16-year-old junior who police said also was involved in initiating the fight was stabbed in the hand.

The 15-year-old boy who police said wielded the knife raced from the classroom and was found Wednesday about 40 minutes later a mile north of campus. He was taken into custody without incident.

Classes were canceled Wednesday will not resume until Monday, school officials announced.

Both the Montgomery campus and the Church of the Roses will be open to provide mental health support, meals, learning activities, and other services to students and staff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and staff who need support are encouraged to come to campus, but it will not be a school day and classes will not be held.

Additionally, the Santa Rosa City Schools Wellness Center on Lewis Road will offer similar services.