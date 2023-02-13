Video shows helicopter rescue near Stinson Beach

An individual was rescued by helicopter on Sunday from rocks below Highway 1 south of Stinson Beach in Marin County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that it received a report of a person stranded at Red Rock Beach at 3:14 p.m.

A CHP helicopter along with first responders from Marin County Fire Department and Stinson Beach Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

A video shared by CHP shows the helicopter flying to the scene and dropping a rope with a basket attached at the end onto the rocks. Firefighters then put the person into the basket and he was hoisted into the aircraft.

The helicopter landed on Highway 1 where the individual was put into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital in "moderate distress," CHP said.

"This rescue was a great example of state, county, and local responders working together to rescue someone who was in need," CHP said.