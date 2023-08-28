Napa residents were greeted by an unusual site Sunday morning as a large hot air balloon landed along Glenwood Drive north of downtown.

The balloon carried a full load of riders in its basket, according to video captured around 8:45 a.m. by a Press Democrat journalist who lives nearby. It swung over the roof of a home, avoiding trees and landed gently amid parked cars, executing a successful version of aerial parallel parking.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7oGPNoF0Rlc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It was not immediately clear whether the balloon belonged to one of the local companies that offer balloon rides in the Napa Valley, or what necessitated the neighborhood landing.

