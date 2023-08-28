Video shows hot air balloon landing gently on Napa street
Napa residents were greeted by an unusual site Sunday morning as a large hot air balloon landed along Glenwood Drive north of downtown.
The balloon carried a full load of riders in its basket, according to video captured around 8:45 a.m. by a Press Democrat journalist who lives nearby. It swung over the roof of a home, avoiding trees and landed gently amid parked cars, executing a successful version of aerial parallel parking.
It was not immediately clear whether the balloon belonged to one of the local companies that offer balloon rides in the Napa Valley, or what necessitated the neighborhood landing.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com.
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
