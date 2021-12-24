Subscribe

Video shows landslide during 6.2 Humboldt County quake

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 23, 2021, 4:50PM
As a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California, chunks and bits of rock began to fall near Jody Collins, who witnessed the landslides in Rio Dell, a town in Humboldt County located about 20 miles south of Eureka.

There were two landslides on the bluffs along the Eel River near the River’s Edge RV Park, according to Collins.

He said there was no damage from the falling rocks.

Collins, a Palmdale resident who is working temporarily as a contractor in the Humboldt County area, said his RV was shaking too intensely to capture the “main rocks” falling off the cliff.

The earthquake struck at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. “Minimal” injuries and damages were reported.

Dozens of aftershocks were felt in the day after the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that people as far as San Francisco and the Sacramento Valley felt the temblor.

