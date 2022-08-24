Video shows Marin police officer dropping homeless person off in San Francisco

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating a video shared by ABC7 showing a San Rafael police officer dropping off a homeless man on the streets of San Francisco.

ABC7 obtained the clip from a San Francisco resident who took the footage of the officer leaving the man in a residential Inner Richmond neighborhood at 14th Avenue near Lake Street on July 30. After the San Rafael Police Department officer left, the man proceeded to light an object on fire and throw rocks, and neighbors called the San Francisco Police Department, the TV station said.

"While we are just beginning to look into this, make no mistake — we will hold any jurisdiction accountable that is proven to engage in this behavior," Chiu wrote on Twitter. "It's disturbing that another jurisdiction would drop off someone experiencing homelessness or mental health challenges in the middle of a residential neighborhood in SF with no resources around."

Lt. Scott Eberle, a spokesperson for the San Rafael Police Department, told KTVU that the officer brought the man to SF after he threatened a security guard at the Northgate Mall. The man allegedly told the officer he wanted to go to the city. Eberle told SFGATE in an email that the city of San Rafael wants to apologize to the city of San Francisco and the residents of the neighborhood where the man was left.

"The San Rafael police department does not have a policy to take people to other jurisdictions and just leave them without any notification or approval," Eberle wrote. "We are taking this incident seriously but are not allowed to comment further due to an ongoing personnel investigation."