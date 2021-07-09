Video shows mountain lion up close in Sonoma Valley

Sonoma County Regional Parks shared footage on Facebook this week of a mountain lion who was recorded on wildlife cameras at private park property over three days in late June.

This isn’t the first time the mountain lion has been filmed in Sonoma Valley, according to the post. A few months ago, the female called P3 was caught on camera in the same area after being tagged by Living with Lions, an Audubon Canyon Ranch research project that is studying mountain lions’ behavior to advocate for conservation in the region.

The most recent footage from June 21-23 gives an inside look into what mountain lions do when they aren’t hunting. “Spoiler alert: It's very similar to what your house cat might do each day – grooming, napping, and stretching,” the post read.

The video also shows P3 calling out for another mountain lion, and Sonoma County Regional Parks suspects its a male that also roams the area.

“We last saw them together back in December, and our cameras show us they have just been missing each other at this spot over the past month,” the post read.

Watch the video here.

Another mountain lion sighting was reported to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to a Nixle from the law enforcement agency.

A resident told a sheriff’s deputy that the mountain lion was seen at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor. California Fish and Wildlife was also notified about the animal.

Deputies weren’t able to locate the mountain lion.

“The mountain lion was just seen in the area, was not behaving in a threatening manner towards our reporting party,” the Nixle read. “This is just a reminder to be mindful of your surroundings when in the park not just today but any day.”