Video shows ringtail cat sighting at Modini Preserve

A ringtail cat recently was spotted at Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Modini Preserve in northern Sonoma County for the first time since the Kincade fire in October 2019.

Audubon Canyon Ranch recently posted on Twitter a short video of the ringtail cat from Jan. 24, when it was caught on one of the cameras Pepperwood Preserve monitors throughout the region.

Ringtail cats, which are related to raccoons, are nocturnal and live throughout North America, according to LiveScience. They tend to be afraid of people, and their timid behavior makes them difficult to spot.

The 6-second video shows the mammal quickly moving through a burnt area of the preserve, which comprises 3,000 acres in the Mayacamas Mountains above Alexander Valley.

“Ringtails are widely distributed throughout CA and may adapt easily to disturbed areas such as wildfire,” Audubon Canyon Ranch explained in the tweet.

Watch the video here.