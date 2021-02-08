Video shows brazen break-in of car merging onto I-80 in San Francisco

Dashcam video of what appears to be a shocking smash-and-grab break-in of a car crawling toward I-80 in San Francisco has gone viral.

On Friday, Ben Barghabany told KRON he and his wife were driving from a real estate photography project on Dolores Street to Treasure Island for another shoot. The route took them on Bryant Street near the Hall of Justice, where their Prius slowed near the on-ramp toward the East Bay. Tesla dashcam footage from a car behind them shows a black Honda pull up near the Prius. A figure jumps out, smashes the back of the Prius and quickly gets back into the Honda with their haul.

"I was doing the drone and video outside of the house so I think my guess is that the guy started following us from there," Barghabany told KRON.

Barghabany said they were robbed of "the most expensive stuff" they had, including $7,000 in cameras and a drone.

According to the San Francisco Police Department's 2020 crime dashboard, burglaries and motor vehicle theft were both up by large margins year-over-year. In 2020, there were 7,487 burglaries reported in the city compared to 4,962 the year before; in addition, 6,052 motor vehicle thefts were reported to police, versus 4,442 in 2019.

The dashboard shows over 700 burglaries have already been reported in San Francisco this year. If that pace continues, the city would have 8,700 burglaries by the end of 2021.

SFPD told The Chronicle the incident caught on dashcam appears to match a police report filed with them at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.