Video shows violent pit bull attack inside San Francisco's Main Library

A San Francisco Public Library security guard suffered serious injuries and is being treated in the hospital after a violent pit bull attack inside the Main Library on Sunday night, public library officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m., when library patrons observed a dog barking next to its owner "who was seemingly unresponsive at a computer kiosk," the public library said in a statement.

Two guards tried to approach the owner to determine whether to administer Narcan, a medicine used to prevent opioid overdose deaths. The unleashed dog was "exhibiting aggressive behavior" and wouldn't allow them near the man, the library said.

The dog took hold of one of the guards and pushed him to the floor as the other two guards tried to rescue their colleague.

A library patron posted a video of the horrifying scene online.

The library said the owner was "largely unresponsive during the attack" until another patron eventually woke him.

"Once alert, he was able to get control of the dog, who he claimed was a service animal," the library said. "The patron was uncooperative and argumentative with staff following the incident."

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department cited the owner, the library said. Animal Care and Control removed the dog and brought it to its shelter.

"Because he bit someone — and broke skin — he is on a mandatory 10-day observation hold for rabies protocol," Deb Campbell, a spokesperson for the agency, said.

Campbell confirmed the dog is a 9-year-old pit bull named Dorje.

After the 10-day hold, she said standard procedure is for the incident to be reviewed by the San Francisco Police Department's Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit and an investigation will determine "the outcome for this dog." The department wasn't immediately available for comment.

The library said that it's reviewing its service animal policy and seeking additional resources for its security staff to help deescalate aggressive behavior from dogs.

The library doesn't allow animals, other than disability service animals, inside library facilities. Even if an animal is a service animal, the code of conduct says staff can tell a patron to remove their dog if "it growls or attacks or urinates or does anything for which we would suspend a human doing the same thing."