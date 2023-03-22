Video shows Virginia man’s death in custody

HENRICO, Va. — Surveillance video from a state psychiatric hospital in Virginia shows a group of sheriff’s deputies and medical staff members piling on a handcuffed man, Irvo Otieno, and pinning him on the floor for around 11 minutes, until his death on March 6.

The video shows at least seven deputies from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office entering a room at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County and dragging Otieno, who is in handcuffs and leg shackles. The deputies set him up against a small seat and then, when he appears to make a movement, swarm around him and force him to the floor, where they pinion him until his death, the video shows.

The Dinwiddie County prosecutor, Ann Cabell Baskervill, has charged seven sheriff’s deputies and three employees of the hospital with second-degree murder. On Tuesday afternoon, a grand jury in Dinwiddie County formally indicted the 10, confirming the prosecutor’s charges.

Otieno, who struggled with mental health problems and had been taken from his home three days earlier, was moved to Central State Hospital by sheriff’s deputies from a county jail earlier March 6. In the video, people who seem to be part of the medical staff are seen walking in and out of the room as the deputies pile on Otieno, 28, pinning his legs and arms and holding his body down with their knees. The video was first obtained by The Washington Post and then by The New York Times.

Otieno’s family said that while he was in the jail, he was deprived of medication that he needed for his mental illness. They disputed initial police reports that he was violent at the first hospital where he was taken.

“All the systems failed my son,” his mother, Caroline Ouko, said in an interview Monday, listing the institutions whose job it was to guard his welfare over those three days, including the police, the hospitals and the judiciary system. “They set a trap for him.”

When the episode started three days earlier, Ouko said, Otieno appeared to be experiencing mental distress. He had walked to a neighbor’s lawn and picked up some solar-powered lights laid out on the property, and was banging on the neighbor’s front door before his mother retrieved him.

A neighbor called the Henrico Police Department to report someone breaking and entering. Officers who responded placed Otieno under an emergency custody order and took him to a hospital “for further evaluation,” the police said in a statement.

At that hospital, police said, Otieno was “physically assaultive” toward officers, who arrested him, took him to the Henrico County Jail and charged him with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count each of disorderly conduct in a hospital and vandalism.

Otieno was kept in the jail over the weekend, and then was taken on March 6 to the state hospital. In court on March 15, Baskervill said Otieno had suffocated from the weight of the deputies smothering him at the state hospital, and that he “was not agitated and combative.”

The seven deputies from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said last week that the events of March 6 “represent a tragedy because Mr. Otieno’s life was lost.”

That Otieno died as he did — three days after being taken from his home in an ambulance — was almost beyond his mother’s comprehension. His death was a devastating ending to a journey that began in 1998, when Ouko arrived with her children in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia, having left her home in Kenya, “compelled by the American dream.” Irvo, her younger son — known as Ivor, or simply Vo — was 4, barely old enough to remember living anywhere else.

When the family was newly settled in the Richmond suburbs, Otieno and his older brother, Leon Ochieng, found a new community at the local YMCA. They became regulars on the basketball court and formed a team with a circle of new friends, some of whom came from similar backgrounds.

Esayas Mehretab, 29, who was born in Ethiopia and came to the United States when he was 5, said Otieno was universally liked, as sharp on the court as he was quietly good-natured off it. “Such a genuine, gentle kid,” Mehretab said, “never got into a fight, never argued.” Otieno eventually began playing football as well, doing well enough that he went on to play at a college in California, with dreams of one day turning professional.

“But unfortunately,” his mother said Monday, “he had the breakdown.”

Late one night in November 2014, according to local press reports, police officers in Merced, California, arrested Otieno after he had run naked through a shopping mall, knocking items off shelves. They used a stun gun on him in the parking lot and assumed he was on drugs. But Ouko said the police soon understood what was really happening and took him to a hospital.