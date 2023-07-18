Sunday lightning storm in Santa Rosa brightens the night sky
The lightning storm that brightened the North Bay sky Sunday night had some Press Democrat readers rushing for their cameras.
The storm began around 8 p.m. with a strike just off the Sonoma Coast. Anywhere between seven to 10 lightning strikes occurred in the area, with about five to seven of them in Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service
Reader Sierra Fiddler shared a photo she took from Mark West Station Road a little after 9 p.m.
Reader Kayla Cardona shared a video she took of a lightning bolt above Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood.
Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend across the region but, as of Monday, no more lightning is expected.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: