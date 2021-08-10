Videos show extreme fire weather created by Dixie fire

Several videos shared to Twitter show whirling clouds of smoke and other extreme weather behavior created by the Dixie fire in Northern California.

The wildfire is the largest single fire in California’s history, burning 487,764 acres in four counties as of Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire, which is about 16 times the size of San Francisco, currently is 25% contained.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captured video footage Monday evening of a wildfire-generated storm cloud called a pyrocumulonimbus forming near Indian Valley in Plumas County.

When wildfires burn, they create heat that rises and causes instability in the atmosphere, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe explained in July. That instability triggers the formation of the cloud, which then also can lead to rain and lightning.

“This does increase dangers associated with wildfire because now there’s potential for lightning in and around the wildfire,” he said.

The Twitter account @US_Stormwatch also shared timelapse footage of a pyrocumulonimbus cloud captured late Monday by an ALERTWildfire camera.

There are 5,997 firefighters combating the wildfire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The weather isn’t the only factor making the Dixie fire difficult to combat, Cal Fire spokesperson Rick Carhart said. The fire broke out in steep terrain that was barely accessible to firefighters and then moved to heavy timber and brush that caused the blaze to spread quickly.

“I think this fire had an unique combination of all of those things,” he said.