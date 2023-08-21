A viewing and visitation for John “JJ” Jackson, the Argus-Courier’s celebrated sports editor who died last week, has been scheduled by JJ’s family for Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk St. Petaluma.

The viewing is open to all members of the public wishing to pay their respects.

Jackson, a widely beloved figure in Petaluma, was taken off life support Friday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack in his Rohnert Park home. He was 77.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from hundreds of Petalumans. To see some of those comments or to leave your own, read our obituary on JJ or visit the Argus-Courier’s Facebook posts about his passing here and here.