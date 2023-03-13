Vigil held for Larry Atchison, missing at-risk Santa Rosa man

Dozens of people held lit candles Sunday night at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, under the evening’s dark, gray skies, to encourage the continued search for Larry Atchison an at-risk Santa Rosa man who walked away from his home three weeks ago.

“This isn’t a vigil for anything sad but about strength, dedication, but most importantly how hopeful we all are for Larry’s safe return,” Pierre Gachet, Atchison’s stepson, said during the vigil.

On Feb. 27, Atchison went missing in Bennett Valley.

Atchison, who was diagnosed with dementia, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. after leaving his home on Leafwood Circle, while his wife, who he doesn’t usually stray far from, was in the bathroom.

Despite brief sightings, captured on security camera footage from homes in the area, Atchison 64, remains missing.

About 100 people gathered under canopies Sunday to shield themselves from the rain, as family members stepped up, one by one, to share their thoughts and struggles, but mainly their hopes of finding their beloved Larry.

“It’s unimaginable knowing my Larry is out of reach,” Cecilia Gachet-Atchison, his wife said through tears. “I hope to see his silly smile again.”

Updates regarding the search for Atchison by the Santa Rosa Police Department and the ,Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team were not immediately available Sunday.

Police have reviewed surveillance footage from cameras posted inside public buses that traveln the Bennett Valley area, however, they didn’t see any signs of Atchison, Gachet said.

After family members offered their thoughts, Sunday night, others who were in attendance took turns offering their thoughts about Atchison. speaking. After a moment of silence,his family played his favorite:music, classic rock.

“He felt all your prayers, he did, I know he did,” Leslie Marina Bello, his stepdaughter, said.

Atchison’s family organized their own search and have put up flyers across Sonoma County and continue to seek surveillance footage. They’ll continue their search in Lake and Marin counties, as well.

Bello searched Bennett Valley Road Sunday afternoon, given the area’s open land, and continued to put up flyers in the area, his wife said. Next, they’ll be checking Santa Rosa Avenue and Yolanda Avenue, which once contained Redwood Oil, a business that Atchison worked at for over 10 years, his wife said Sunday.

The vigil was recorded via Facebook Live to a group page the family started: Finding Lawrence (aka "Larry") Atchison in Santa Rosa. Community members are encouraged to offer help or post sightings to the page.

