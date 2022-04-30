Vigil held for man who set himself on fire outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - Mourners marched silently before the Supreme Court on Friday night during a vigil honoring the life and death of the man - described as a climate activist - who died after setting himself on fire there last week.

More than 50 people inched along heel to toe, in an act that appeared to embody the quiet spirit of Buddhist meditation in a space where Americans often bring noisy controversy.

They said they honored the life of Wynn Bruce who immolated himself on Earth Day. Bruce, a 50-year-old from Boulder, Colo., was described as dedicated to Buddhism. Though it remained unclear what motivated Bruce, his father and others who know him have suggested that he was protesting climate change.

Dharma and meditation teacher Kristin Barker led the group in the walk and later as they sat cross legged in contemplative silence. She asked consideration of the "tensions and complexities" of Bruce's act.

Among these tensions and complexities, she indicated, were the possibility of taking inspiration from Bruce while recognizing the Buddhist belief that life is precious and not to be thrown away.

"Can we hold and honor this act of generosity, and I do believe it was an act of generosity," Barker said.

Each meditative act began and ended with resonant gongs of a Buddhist standing bell. A faint scent of incense wafted across the air with the sounds.

Some in the crowd held flower blossoms of white roses, sprigs of pink azaleas and even clutches of golden dandelions. Others carried cardboard placards emblazoned with Bruce's picture and "Earth Day 2022."

Speakers described a Buddhist tradition of self-immolation as self sacrifice. Several participants read parts of a letter to Dr. Martin Luther King from Thich Nhat Nanh that explained it as an act of determination and will.

"This is not suicide. Suicide is an act of self destruction," Paul Severance read from the letter. "The monk who burns himself has lost neither courage nor hope, nor does he desire non-existence . . . he believes in the good fruition of his act of self sacrifice for the sake of others."

Jelina Liu, 21, a college student, said she was moved by the suffering and pain Bruce no doubt felt.

"Earth Day was a beautiful day and to hear this happened that day was just devastating," Liu said in an interview. "A lot of people don't understand . . . So that's another reason I wanted to come and pay my respects."

Organizers urged the crowd to act, not as Bruce did last week, but to mobilize to demand governments and society move to combat climate change.

"Millions and millions of people are bystanders and they are silent about the climate," said Jon Tijerina, 26, a civil disobedience organizer. "Everyone sitting here or standing here has tremendous, tremendous power."