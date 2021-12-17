Vince Harper remembered as friend, advocate, mentor and father figure

Ever since Vince Harper was a child, he strove to look out for others and always managed to leave a good impression among his friends and family.

It was a constant message delivered Thursday afternoon during a celebration of life ceremony for the beloved nonprofit worker, who died last month at the age of 55.

Upwards of 200 people attended the event, which was held at Santa Rosa’s Finley Community Center. Speakers shared stories about a man who went out of his way to help others and advocate for economic and social equality.

“Vince was a very unassuming individual. He just kind of just stayed in his lane and did his thing. But his impact was tremendous,” said Rodney Rice, a childhood friend who attended Atwater High School with Harper. “I look around this room and see how important he was and it has been amazing to me how much of a hero this young man became.“

Harper spent the past three decades working for Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County and most recently was its community engagement director.

Following his death, community members and officials remembered him as an advocate for economic and social justice and stability for low-income families.

That sentiment was echoed Thursday, as speakers remembered Harper as a friend, advocate, mentor and father figure who often pushed members of the community to find their strengths and improve themselves.

“He was a true community hero,” said Susan Cooper, Community Action Partnership’s executive director.

Attendees trickled into the community center throughout the nearly four-hour event. Halfway through the program, the large room where the service was held was almost full.

Photos of Harper were laid out for attendees to see during Thursday’s ceremony.

A short distance from the pictures was a collection of books. Hanging above them were signs reading: “Vince was passionate about reading and learning. One of his final gifts to the community is to share his book collection.”

The ceremony’s program listed 17 community organizations Harper was involved with, including several associated with Community Action Partnership. Among the17 agencies were CAP’s Youth Civic Engagement Project, the Roseland Community Building Initiative and the Santa Rosa Community Advisory Board.

Several speakers said Harper instilled confidence in them, showed them they weren’t alone and always made them feel important.

Often, speakers said his efforts were best reflected in not just the size of the crowd of people who attended Thursday’s service, but in the overall well-being of his community.

Emil Harper told attendees that his brother “was always attempting to comfort others.”

“He didn’t expect much and he went out of his way not to offend anyone,” Emil Harper said.

