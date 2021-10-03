Vintage race cars compete for a good cause at Sonoma Raceway

Dozens of vintage cars are vying to cross the finish line first during the Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Racing is a highlight of the annual fundraiser for the Sonoma Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities, but the cars themselves are the stars of the show, said Locke de Bretteville, president of the Classic Sports Racing Group, which organized the event.

“It’s a tailgate for vintage race cars, and occasionally, there’s a race,” he said.

About 240 vintage race cars from the 1940s to the ‘90s were slotted to compete Saturday and Sunday. Nearly 40 drivers also volunteered to take spectators who donated at least $125 three laps around the raceway.

Z Car Garage owner Rob Fuller and his staff drove from San Jose to Sonoma to prep the cars for racing. Fuller was excited to compete in his own Datsun 510.

“What makes it so special for me is that you are taking something that’s 50 years old and putting it through its paces on tires that are 50 years newer,” he said.

Fuller first competed in the Charity Challenge in 2018 and raced against his hero, race car driver John Morton, the following year.

“I still wasn’t going to let him pass even though (the race) was named after him,“ he said.

The fundraiser also includes the Petrolhead Show with classic cars and flyovers from vintage aircraft.

This year marked the first that event entry was free, and de Bretteville expected the number of spectators, which typically ranges from 2,000 to 4,000, to double.

Although the group raised over $30,000 last year after canceling ride-alongs during the COVID-19 pandemic, it usually raises between $40,000 to $60,000 for the Sonoma Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities each year, he said.

Money raised gets distributed to dozens of local youth groups.

“We try to make some kind of charitable contribution wherever we race,” de Bretteville added. “We do it for the fun.”