Vintners celebrate 4,000 ag-worker vaccines administered

Sonoma Valley Health Partners is a collaborative effort that includes Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue, Schell-Vista FPD, City of Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Unified School District, Sonoma County Department of Public Health and the Sonoma Valley Catalyst Fund.

The Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance expressed its gratitude to the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center earlier this week with a gift of wine to 32 team members for their work in vaccinating around 4,000 of Sonoma Valley’s agricultural and hospitality employees since January.

“We worked very closely with Cheryl Johnson, Director of the SVCHC, since January in planning and establishing designated ag vaccination clinics and have been able to expand those clinics to the winery hospitality sector as well,” said Maureen Cottingham, outgoing SVVGA Executive Director.

“The staff, volunteers, skilled nurses and medical professionals have dedicated countless hours to get our community vaccinated during the pandemic and we are immensely grateful for their work,” said Cottingham.

On Wednesday, April 28, Alliance board members and staff gathered to share their gratitude by presenting wine contributions to each of the 32 team members that have been working around the clock on these clinics, as well as to the 30 planners and medical staff that facilitated the clinics hosted by the Sonoma Valley Health Partners, the group of local health agencies that have combined efforts to vaccinate residents of Sonoma Valley..

“We are grateful for the staff at Sonoma Valley Community Health Center and appreciate their commitment and endless efforts in keeping our community safe, healthy and connected during the pandemic,” said 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin in the SVVGA announcement.