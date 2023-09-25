Violence escalates in Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso, as migrant flow rises

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — A large wave of migrants has arrived on trains and buses in this city in recent days, overwhelming shelters on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The surge comes at the same time Mexican authorities say they are worried about the role of rival criminal groups fighting over lucrative drug and human smuggling routes, sparking renewed violence in a city long used to turmoil.

Since mid-August, the number of migrants detained at the border has risen steadily, underscored by rising apprehensions by Border Patrol in El Paso and across the Texas border.

More than 7,500 migrants arrived along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sept. 17 alone, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Those numbers have shattered July’s daily average of 4,300 encounters along the border.

Several factors account for the latest migrant surge, including widespread insecurity, post-COVID-19 economic despair, government corruption and climate change, according to the United Nations and other nonprofit organizations including Washington Office on Latin America.

“The fact is, we are seeing a rising number of people arriving at this border every day and we know the numbers will increase in the coming days and weeks,” said Enrique Valenzuela, coordinator of the State Population Council of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, overseeing the welfare of migrants.

“We are receiving information from different countries that point to a rising number of migrants coming from Central America, Ecuador, Venezuela and Mexico despite the fact that policies like Title 8 are in effect,” Valenzuela said. Under Title 8, migrants who are deported are banned from entering the U.S. for at least five years. If they reenter the U.S. unlawfully, they could face charges and jail time.

Migrant shelters in El Paso are nearly at capacity, said John Martin, deputy director at the. Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The latest arrivals generally lack sponsors, so their stay in temporary shelters like Opportunity Center can last for a week, not just a day or two. The center is housing more than 200 migrants, with more than 900 in hotels, he said.

Reassigning agents

Customs and Border Protection announced it was reassigning agents in El Paso and Eagle Pass to attend to the latest surge at the cost of shutting down commercial traffic lanes and slowing trade between both countries.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he’s had several conversations in the past week with top officials of Homeland Security to prepare for the latest wave.

“We expected this increase in the fall, so we’re not surprised,” Samaniego said. “As long as you don’t have immigration reform, we will see these spikes. We’re doing everything we can to meet the needs with a humanitarian approach, not as a crisis, but as a challenge that El Paso, our border community, is prepared to meet.”

Samaniego said Congress has unwittingly outsourced a broken immigration system to organized crime, resulting in a boom industry for smugglers who are increasingly more involved in the lucrative movement of migrants headed for the U.S.

In a statement, Landon Hutchens, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said: “CBP is aware of reports that criminal organizations in the (El Paso and Juárez) areas are spreading falsehoods and putting migrants’ lives at risk for their own financial gain. These rumors are absolutely false and yet another dangerous example of bad actors sharing bad information. The border is not open to illegal migration.”

One U.S. official based in Mexico estimated the human smuggling industry at “well over” $7.5 billion annually — so lucrative that the goal of criminal groups is to gain “total control” of the business. That is a dramatic increase from the $6.6 billion estimate from a 2008 study by the United Nations examining human smuggling from Latin America to the U.S.

Oscar Hagelsieb, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations unit in El Paso and most recently in Ciudad Juárez, explained: “You need some sort of collateral, because when that shipment of meth or fentanyl gets confiscated, it’s gone.

“With humans,” he said, “you just try again, or you use them for other illicit purposes like extortions.” That approach includes kidnapping migrants and calling relatives either in Latin America or the U.S. and demanding ransom.

New technology to detect fentanyl also plays a role in decisions by criminal groups, said Hagelsieb, president of Hagelsieb Strategic Investigations, a security consultant firm in El Paso.