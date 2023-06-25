‘Violent confrontation’: Cloverdale family ‘terrorized’ by suspected stalker, police say

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stalking, among other charges, after police say he “terrorized” a Cloverdale family.

The arrest followed a “violent confrontation” on June 21, which resulted in the 52-year-old suspect being hospitalized in the intensive care unit of an area hospital, Cloverdale police Chief Jason Ferguson said in a news release posted Sunday on the department’s official Facebook page.

Details about the June 21 confrontation were not released.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant after the suspect was released from the hospital. They served it on the suspect at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

Margarito “Tito” Segobiano was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of stalking, burglary, trespassing, having an illegal dagger, vandalism and possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Segobiano is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bail.

