Violent youth fights at San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria prompt police presence

Multiple large-scale violent fights among several dozen children occurred last week at Stonestown Galleria, near San Francisco State University, San Francisco police said.

The series of chaotic altercations gained attention online through cellphone videos on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

One cellphone video captured a large-scale brawl in which multiple juveniles can be seen punching each other. One child was repeatedly kicked while lying on the floor.

Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police public information officer, told SFGATE that the department is aware of at least three incidents between March 15 and March 17 in which groups of children assaulted each other at the shopping center.

Rueca said some children were pepper-sprayed by other children Friday, and officers responded to the scene. He said one child was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The mall planned to have an increased police presence starting Monday because its security was "overwhelmed," District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said in a series of tweets.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have altercations between young folks at Stonestown mall resulting in physical injuries. Stonestown private security was overwhelmed and SFPD officers were deployed. Videos of the altercations have been posted and promoted on Instagram live — Myrna Melgar 🚲🌁🇸🇻 (@myrnamelgar) March 19, 2023

Emma Heiken, a legislative aide for Melgar's office, told SFGATE that the supervisor was alerted to the issue by the police department and her neighbors. She then communicated with the city's district attorney's office, mayor's office, police department and school district to determine a solution.

Melgar wrote on Twitter that the fights have "been happening during afterschool hours and particularly Wednesdays, early release days." She also warned parents to be aware of their children's social media while her office and other agencies examine the issue.

Ali Phillips, a spokesperson for Stonestown Galleria, said mall officials are "outraged by the unacceptable behavior."

Phillips said the mall is collaborating with the San Francisco school district, the city and law enforcement to address the series of fights.

Rueca said the department does not have any evidence that the various fights are related to each other or to a specific school or activity. He said law enforcement hasn't identified where the children attend school.

"The San Francisco Police Department is dedicated to working with the business community, City agencies, and community partners to prevent and intervene in any form of violence," Chief William Scott said. "Specifically, the Department is committed to providing a police presence as necessary and to coordinate our response to keep youth, children, and families safe."

Law enforcement and mall officials did not answer SFGATE's questions regarding how long the brawls have been occurring. The San Francisco Unified School District did not return an SFGATE request for comment.