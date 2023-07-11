A tourist went viral last week after attempting to drive his Nissan Armada through a drive-thru redwood tree.

The TikTok video was shot along the Avenue of the Giants, a scenic route in Humboldt County that offers excellent views of centuries-old redwood trees. Visitors can stop at the Shrine Drive-Thru Tree in Myers Flat and pay $10 to drive through it, as well as explore tree houses and a walk-through stump. There's also a bypass for drivers nervous about getting through the tree.

Did the Nissan Armada make it through? Sort of — but it seems the driver celebrated prematurely before realizing they knocked off a mirror. The clip has gathered nearly 5 million views.

The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree is exceptional. The living redwood is thousands of years old, is at least 175 feet tall and still produces cones. The opening was created naturally by a fire that burned out the inside, Jim Allmon, owner of Shrine Drive-Thru Tree Auto Park & Gift Shop, told SFGATE.

While accidents do happen sometimes, he said there are signs posted explaining the dimensions and that the shop is not responsible for any damage caused by "driver negligence." If there is an issue, it's mostly mirrors that end up damaged.

"Their car will fit — it's mostly user error," Allmon told SFGATE.

The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree's natural opening measures 7 feet tall by 7 feet wide. Allmon said the largest car that can fit is a Chevrolet Suburban. Another TikTok video shows a Cadillac Escalade, which measures at 81 inches wide by 77 inches tall, making it through the tree with mirrors left intact.

Although the experience has mixed reviews on Tripadvisor, Allmon said he's never had any complaints.

"People don't complain to me. They know it was their fault. ... People will come up to me and ask for duct tape," he said.

Allmon said that he didn't want to deter people from coming to see the tree because of its natural wonder. He wants to encourage visitors to come to visit not only the Shrine but also the other drive-thru trees. The Chandelier tree in Leggett is a carved-out tunnel that's a little bit easier to drive through, and the Klamath tree, just over 60 miles north of Eureka, is also carved out.