Viral transmission slows in Sonoma County, yet pandemic far from over

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2021, 1:36PM
New daily coronavirus cases in Sonoma County have started a slow decline, suggesting the third wave of the pandemic disease — the deadliest and most widespread — is beginning to wane.

More than half of nearly 26,000 local residents who have contracted the virus have been infected during the brutal winter surge. Also, 103 residents have lost their lives in this deadly two-month stretch, or 40% of the 260-person pandemic death toll since last March.

The stabilizing transmission rate, which also is occurring in other parts of the state and country, brings solace to local hospitals where health care workers are still treating a record number of COVID-19 patients. And there’s renewed hope among senior care homes, where residents have endured the brunt of outbreaks and deaths, and local health officials who toil to spearhead vaccination efforts to ultimately subdue the infectious disease.

It’s too soon to celebrate, though. Most health experts agree the pandemic is far from over. Some worry the public will move about too freely thinking the state’s action Jan. 25 to relax severe restrictions on commerce and daily life in the entire Bay Area means the virus finally is under control. In Sonoma County, more people have been infected and more died in January than any month since the pandemic began. The rise of more contagious strains of the disease in other parts of the world is raising alarm among public health officials.

With the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and spring approaching in March, what the next stage of life in the coronavirus era looks like here and how risky it is remain somewhat of a mystery.

“We predicted and saw a very dark December and a very dark most-of-January,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert.

Now, the degree to which the county can blunt the highly contagious virus largely depends on how quickly local residents can get vaccinated and whether a pandemic-weary population can continue to adhere to masking and social distancing — proven practices that prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

“We don’t know, and that’s the honest answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the spring,” Dr. Kismet Baldwin, Sonoma County’s deputy health officer said Friday. “We need everyone to stay on guard and diligent about wearing masks and social distancing and not being in groups ... so that hopefully we don't see another wave or bump in the spring.”

The slow and rocky vaccine rollout — only a little more than 7,000 of the county’s 490,000 residents received both required shot doses as of Friday — and stiff public health limitations still in effect countywide essentially act as a safety net to reduce the risk of another pandemic backslide.

Progress and hope

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move a week ago to lift regional stay-home orders around California was predicated on improved pandemic indicators and ramped-up vaccinations. Of course, it also brought renewed optimism.

In everyday life, it offered more businesses the chance to resume operations, but many commercial and public restrictions remain. Sonoma County returned to where it was between late August and mid-December before the state lockdown, in the most restrictive stage of the state’s four-tier business and community reopening plan. The purple tier allows haircuts, other personal care services and outdoor workouts at the gym. But restaurants, wineries and brewpubs only can serve food and drink outside and many stores’ customer capacity indoors remain sharply reduced.

“We can’t go back to business as usual and that’s not where we are by any means,” Baldwin said. “We’re in the purple tier; there are still a lot of restrictions in place in the county.”

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase thinks the recent monthlong regional stay-home order may have helped blunt the local virus surge, though it’s difficult to say to what degree. Last year, a similar shutdown in the spring was credited for “flattening the curve,” but there was very little “community spread” of the virus back then, compared to now, she said.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county's vaccine czar, said the state’s decision to lift the regional lockdown was largely based on stabilization of coronavirus transmission metrics, rather than a significant decline in cumulative infections.

“As they look at the four-week projection, they anticipate that since the holidays are over, there’s a very good chance that we’re going to start to see that decline” continue, Shende said, noting that if infections tick up again another regional pullback could occur.

Resurgence of infections

The two-month winter virus surge, which started in early December and kicked off after Thanksgiving gatherings, resulted in about 13,500 new local COVID-19 cases. That’s 52% of the nearly 26,000 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

All those new cases resulted in record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which peaked at 110 on Jan. 7. Since then, the number of people in the hospital suffering from the virus has stabilized. On Jan. 28, the number of virus-related hospitalizations was 89, with 22 virus patients in intensive care at local hospitals.

Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer at Providence St. Joseph Health, which runs Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, said the daily tally of COVID-19 patients at Memorial Hospital, the county’s largest medical center, has averaged 42 in January. While that’s up from an average of eight in November and 21 in December, it hasn’t continued increasing into the 50s, he said.

“What that tells me is that we are at our peak volume of COVID patients that we’ve had over the course of the pandemic,” Krilich said. “That being said, it isn't as if we're in the position that other hospitals in Southern California or other parts of the country or the world are in, where over 50% to 60% of their inpatient capacity is COVID patients.”

Memorial hospital’s volume of virus patients is closer to 20% of overall patients. The hospital and its staff learned valuable lessons since the pandemic started last spring and now have ample pandemic protocols, procedures and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.

The darkest days

With 68 virus-related deaths as of Friday, January was by far the deadliest month of the pandemic. And by far the highest new case rate also has occurred this month, with an average of 237 new infections a day.

“If we had had behavior like we had over Thanksgiving, during Christmas and New Year’s, in spite of the lockdown ... we would still be in a very dark place right now, we would not have crested,” Swartzberg said. “The lockdown led to the cresting, but I also think it’s probably not a sufficient explanation and I suspect that enough people may have learned from the terrible mistakes of Thanksgiving, in spite of being warned about it.”

However, Swartzberg is concerned the state’s recent lifting of the regional health order could be interpreted as a sign things have improved dramatically.

“People will be a lot less fearful and there will be more cases,” he said, explaining his worry.

The tendency for people to let their guard down after public health restrictions are eased has followed previous lockdowns locally and regionally, and each move to loosen them was followed by a new and bigger surge of viral transmission.

Fourth wave seen as less likely

According to Sonoma County public health data, the average number of new daily cases was 14 in early June, 74 in early October and is now more than 200 new infections a day as January ends.

“So if there’s another surge on top of this, you can see how it’s going to be catastrophic,” Swartzberg said.

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco, said he thought the state’s move to remove stringent regional restrictions was “measured and reasonable.”

Rutherford said a “fourth wave” of massive infections is not out of the question, but much less likely with the advent of vaccinations all over California.

During a news briefing Friday, Sonoma County Supervisor Chair Lynda Hopkins said she was confident in county health officials’ ability to stay on top of new infections and where they are occurring in the community.

Robust vaccination effort key

Supervisor James Gore said he would like to see the state replace virus transmission-based metrics to measure progress tamping down the pandemic to COVID-19 benchmarks that track the success of protecting the most vulnerable residents in communities.

That would allow most of the population to go back to work and begin the process of rebuilding the economy. A more robust vaccination effort is key to bringing about a return to “normalcy,” Gore said.

“It’s crazy-making, when you’ve announced that 50-plus percent are eligible for the vaccine and you only have enough for vaccine for less than 10% of the population,” he said, lamenting the current tight vaccine supply in the county and state.

As for combating the coronavirus with additional public health orders, the supervisor would like to see a comprehensive approach that takes into account the economy, people’s mental health and even residents who have deferred medical treatment.

Gore doesn’t expect the county to make sufficient improvements soon, under the state’s four-part, color-coded blueprint for reopening, that would allow the county to broaden resumption of local commerce and daily public activities.

“The question that I really have right now, and I think that we’re all pondering, is the new indicator transmission rates, or is it protecting the most vulnerable. ... And then is it OK for the rest of us to circulate,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

