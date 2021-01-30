Viral transmission slows in Sonoma County, yet pandemic far from over

New daily coronavirus cases in Sonoma County have started a slow decline, suggesting the third wave of the pandemic disease — the deadliest and most widespread — is beginning to wane.

More than half of nearly 26,000 local residents who have contracted the virus have been infected during the brutal winter surge. Also, 103 residents have lost their lives in this deadly two-month stretch, or 40% of the 260-person pandemic death toll since last March.

The stabilizing transmission rate, which also is occurring in other parts of the state and country, brings solace to local hospitals where health care workers are still treating a record number of COVID-19 patients. And there’s renewed hope among senior care homes, where residents have endured the brunt of outbreaks and deaths, and local health officials who toil to spearhead vaccination efforts to ultimately subdue the infectious disease.

It’s too soon to celebrate, though. Most health experts agree the pandemic is far from over. Some worry the public will move about too freely thinking the state’s action Jan. 25 to relax severe restrictions on commerce and daily life in the entire Bay Area means the virus finally is under control. In Sonoma County, more people have been infected and more died in January than any month since the pandemic began. The rise of more contagious strains of the disease in other parts of the world is raising alarm among public health officials.

With the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and spring approaching in March, what the next stage of life in the coronavirus era looks like here and how risky it is remain somewhat of a mystery.

“We predicted and saw a very dark December and a very dark most-of-January,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert.

Now, the degree to which the county can blunt the highly contagious virus largely depends on how quickly local residents can get vaccinated and whether a pandemic-weary population can continue to adhere to masking and social distancing — proven practices that prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

“We don’t know, and that’s the honest answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the spring,” Dr. Kismet Baldwin, Sonoma County’s deputy health officer said Friday. “We need everyone to stay on guard and diligent about wearing masks and social distancing and not being in groups ... so that hopefully we don't see another wave or bump in the spring.”

The slow and rocky vaccine rollout — only a little more than 7,000 of the county’s 490,000 residents received both required shot doses as of Friday — and stiff public health limitations still in effect countywide essentially act as a safety net to reduce the risk of another pandemic backslide.

Progress and hope

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move a week ago to lift regional stay-home orders around California was predicated on improved pandemic indicators and ramped-up vaccinations. Of course, it also brought renewed optimism.

In everyday life, it offered more businesses the chance to resume operations, but many commercial and public restrictions remain. Sonoma County returned to where it was between late August and mid-December before the state lockdown, in the most restrictive stage of the state’s four-tier business and community reopening plan. The purple tier allows haircuts, other personal care services and outdoor workouts at the gym. But restaurants, wineries and brewpubs only can serve food and drink outside and many stores’ customer capacity indoors remain sharply reduced.

“We can’t go back to business as usual and that’s not where we are by any means,” Baldwin said. “We’re in the purple tier; there are still a lot of restrictions in place in the county.”

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase thinks the recent monthlong regional stay-home order may have helped blunt the local virus surge, though it’s difficult to say to what degree. Last year, a similar shutdown in the spring was credited for “flattening the curve,” but there was very little “community spread” of the virus back then, compared to now, she said.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county's vaccine czar, said the state’s decision to lift the regional lockdown was largely based on stabilization of coronavirus transmission metrics, rather than a significant decline in cumulative infections.

“As they look at the four-week projection, they anticipate that since the holidays are over, there’s a very good chance that we’re going to start to see that decline” continue, Shende said, noting that if infections tick up again another regional pullback could occur.