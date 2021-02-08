Virginia legislature votes to abolish the death penalty and legalize marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's legislature has agreed to legalize marijuana and abolish the death penalty, a dramatic turn for a state once so opposed to change that it mounted "massive resistance" against school integration and stood by its Confederate statues for 155 years after the Civil War.

Friday's votes in the General Assembly make it all but certain Virginia will become the first Southern state to allow legal marijuana sales and end capital punishment. Although both bills need details ironed out, Democrats who control the Senate and House of Delegates wield enough votes to send the measures to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, who has promised to sign them.

"It is historic, it is transformational," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in an interview. "Virginia is changing, and some of these historic pieces of legislation - it's what the public wants."

Two Republicans joined all Democrats in the House of Delegates on Friday in approving the death penalty bill, 57 to 41. The Senate had approved a similar bill on Wednesday.

The House and Senate both voted Friday for plans to legalize marijuana that call for retail sales to begin in 2024.

The actions capped a busy day that saw several other ambitious measures advance, from ending mandatory minimum sentences on a host of crimes to overhauling utility regulation and passing job and health protections in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Friday was "crossover," the deadline for each chamber to finish work on its own bills and send them to the other.

But the flurry also signaled another milestone in the transformation of Virginia into a liberal, blue state after decades of conservative Republican leadership in the General Assembly. The makeover was turbocharged last year when Democrats used election gains to take control of both chambers of the legislature, fueled by voter antipathy to President Donald Trump.

With more women and minorities in positions of power than any time in the General Assembly's 402-year history, Democrats have pushed sweeping changes in areas such as gun control, voting access, gender rights and criminal justice.

The extent of Virginians' appetite for change will be tested this fall in elections for all 100 seats in the House of Delegates, as well as for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

However, there was more potential Republican support for both abolishing the death penalty and legalizing marijuana than the votes reflected.

The House voted 55 to 42 for the marijuana bill - a party-line split, though three Republicans opted not to vote. In the Senate, the 23-to-15 vote saw two Republicans join all the Democrats in supporting legalization. One Republican didn't vote.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said he supports legalization, but voted against the House bill because the proposed approach creates too much government involvement in the marketplace. Freitas said he was "hopeful" that changes could be made in conference committee that would allow him to eventually support it.

While there are differences in the details of the House and Senate versions that need to be reconciled, both envision setting up a state agency to regulate the industry and placing tight caps and requirements on retail licenses.

A state study has suggested that regulating a cannabis industry would bring in some $300 million a year in tax revenue.

Del. James Leftwich Jr., R-Chesapeake, warned that legalizing marijuana could cause public health problems, citing studies that found increased risk of mental health issues among young smokers, and invoked the specter of organized crime.

Democrats said many legal pharmaceuticals are more dangerous than marijuana.

"There is already a thriving $1.8 billion . . . marijuana market right now in the commonwealth of Virginia," said Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. "Here is our opportunity to make it safer, to regulate it, to get tax revenues from it."

During Senate debate, some Republicans expressed anger over the issue.

"I find it inexcusable that this administration has devoted more time and energy and effort into getting THC into the bloodstreams of our minority community than it has in getting the coronavirus vaccine into the bloodstreams of our minority community," said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, referring to the chemical compound that gives marijuana users a "high."

But Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, countered that fears about legalization are overblown. "I don't want to be a wise guy and say it's high time we did something about marijuana, but the fact is, the time has arrived," Saslaw said. "We'll get it straight. It won't be the end of the world."