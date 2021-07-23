Virginia man gets 15 years for deadly 2018 Sonoma County home invasions

A federal judge has sentenced a Virginia man to 15 years in prison and $20,000 in restitution for orchestrating a series of 2018 Sonoma County home invasions that left one man dead.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen handed down the sentence Friday to Aaron McArthur, 31, in San Francisco, according to a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern California.

The case revolved around four violent robberies that occurred in a little more than a month. All of them involved stealing marijuana and cash proceeds, and shipping the drugs back to the East Coast. McArthur facilitated the spree by linking Virginia and North Carolina residents with Northern California contacts.

The first two robberies took place in Santa Rosa on Feb. 8, 2018. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. that night, five men kicked in the door of a home, shot one resident in the arm, struck another with a pistol and stole several pounds of marijuana.

Later that morning, the robbers forced their way into a second home, stole several guns, and murdered Jose Luis Torres, 54, a Santa Rosa appliance repairman. They also tied up and threatened Torres’ wife and one of his sons.

Police arrested four of the perpetrators that day. The fifth was captured about four months later.

The second pair of robberies happened March 12, 2018, both in Petaluma. McArthur again recruited four accomplices and arranged for their transportation to Sonoma County.

At 3 a.m. that morning, the men entered a home, demanding marijuana and cash. When the residents insisted they had no cannabis or money, the intruders broke into a neighboring house. They assaulted a woman there, then accosted and beat another neighbor who walking outside.

A total of 14 suspects wound up charged for various roles in the scheme.

The crimes occurred shortly after recreational cannabis sales began in California on Jan. 1, 2018, and inflamed fears that legalization would bring more violent crime to the region’s pot-growing areas.

Authorities arrested McArthur in Virginia on Aug. 16, 2019. He pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on April 21 and immediately will begin his prison term. McArthur previously served an 8½-year prison stint for participating in an armed robbery.

The prosecution is the result of a joint investigation by the FBI, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.