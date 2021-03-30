Virginia town takes sides after activist exposes 2 officers’ role in the Capitol insurrection

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A photograph of two local police officers popped up on Bridgette Craighead's cellphone after a long day at her beauty shop. The two men peering out at her from the selfie image had befriended her while on duty at a Black Lives Matter protest she led months before. They stood beside her and held her homemade signs that read "Silence is Violence" and "No Justice. No Peace."

Now, there they were, proudly posing inside the nation's Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection - amid a mob of people, many bearing symbols of white supremacy as they sought to overturn the presidential election to keep Donald Trump in power.

What happened next is inflaming a culture war in this southwest Virginia town of 5,000 people, a microcosm of the schisms across America as explosive disagreements over the election, race and the role of police are fracturing relationships between relatives, friends and neighbors.

People are quarreling over who was treated with kid gloves - Black Lives Matter protesters or the largely White throng that stormed the U.S. Capitol. They are arguing over the fairness of the presidential election and whether the former president should still be in office. And there's a simmering standoff between activists such as Craighead who see this as the moment to redress injustices, and those who believe the activists are fomenting racial tensions by pushing too hard and too fast. Some see no need for change, no problem to be solved.

Minutes after receiving the photo of the officers in a private Facebook message three days after the riot, Craighead, who is Black and the mother of a young son, made it public on her own page.

"I can't believe someone I trusted was a part of that animalistic behavior at the CAPITOL!!" wrote Craighead, who is 30.

Jeff Bailey, who is White and has an auto-detailing shop kitty-corner from Craighead's beauty shop, reposted the photo the next day with his own message, directed at the two officers.

"Glad to see someone with a backbone in our town of Rocky Mount! Keep standing up for yourselves and us and we stand with and for you!!!" said Bailey, who - like Craighead - was born and raised in Rocky Mount, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

People in the community jumped in, taking sides. Some said the officers betrayed their sworn oaths and should be fired. Others said they understood why Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker were at the Capitol that day and wanted them to remain on the job.

As the online fighting ensued, Craighead staged a protest with about a dozen people outside a town council meeting, calling on its members to fire Robertson and Fracker. Her group was met by counterprotesters, several wearing sweatshirts and other gear with symbols of a far-right, anti-government militia-style group called the Three Percenters.

Bailey didn't attend, but he launched his own counterprotest.

He lined a fence at his business - the one facing Craighead's beauty shop - with a row of flags, including a pro-police Blue Lives Matter flag and a Trump flag, which still flap in the breeze in Rocky Mount's historic downtown.

"They are ex-military," Bailey, 47, said of the officers. "They were taught to fight for their country against any enemy, foreign or domestic. The election was stolen. They did what they were taught to do. Bridgette shouldn't stick her nose in other people's business. These are family men."

The town of Rocky Mount, which is the seat of Franklin County, placed Robertson and Fracker on paid leave a day after Craighead posted the photo, then fired them two weeks later. They are two of five sworn law enforcement officers charged by the U.S. attorney's office for breaching the Capitol, and among 36 former and current service members who have been charged. Fracker was with the Marine Corps and served in Afghanistan. Robertson was with the Army and served in Iraq.

Both declined to comment, citing their pending court case on federal charges, which include one count each of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and one count each of "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

In Facebook posts, Robertson and Fracker said they did nothing wrong and did not engage in any acts of violence. Capitol Police officers invited them in, they said, and offered them water.

"They were part of something where people died," Craighead said in an interview. "They were at our Black Lives Matter protest to make sure it was peaceful, but then they joined in something that was anything but peaceful. It felt like a slap in the face."

She understands that her protests and social media posts have pushed to the surface racial and political tensions that have long gripped Rocky Mount - a three-hour drive from Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.