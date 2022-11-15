Virtual conference to teach Californians about Alzheimer’s, effects of the disease

Sonoma County residents and other Californians can learn about Alzheimer’s disease from experts and caregivers at a free virtual conference hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will hear from health and caregiving experts such as Stanford University clinical professor Dr. John Wesson Ashford and Mary Michlovich, executive director of the Optimistic People in a Caring Atmosphere adult day care, according to a news release.

The sessions offered at the event are “Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and future directions for treatment and prevention,” “Estate planning for incapacity” and “A dementia diagnosis: What happens next?”

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president and CEO of AFA, in a news release. “Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on Nov. 15.”

To register for the event go to the AFA’s website at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/afa-california/register.

