Virtual meeting about LNU Complex fires held Thursday night

Sonoma County emergency officials and other elected leaders will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the current wildfire situation.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org to have them addressed during the session, which will be held on Zoom and played on Facebook with both Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.

Participants will include state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, Sonoma County supervisors, Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner and Cal Fire incident PIO Paul Lowenthal.

To view the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/CountyofSonoma or join via Zoom at https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/96088366498?pwd=cWFCN1NIUUUwOHh4THp0THNQSmMvQT09. The passcode is 658896.

You also can watch the meeting below: