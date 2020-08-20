Subscribe

Virtual meeting about LNU Complex fires held Thursday night

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2020, 3:12PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

Sonoma County emergency officials and other elected leaders will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the current wildfire situation.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org to have them addressed during the session, which will be held on Zoom and played on Facebook with both Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.

Participants will include state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, Sonoma County supervisors, Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner and Cal Fire incident PIO Paul Lowenthal.

To view the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/CountyofSonoma or join via Zoom at https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/96088366498?pwd=cWFCN1NIUUUwOHh4THp0THNQSmMvQT09. The passcode is 658896.

You also can watch the meeting below:

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine
'); });