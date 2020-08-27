Virtual meeting about Walbridge, Meyers fire recovery set for Thursday evening

Sonoma County emergency officials, Cal Fire and other local representatives have organized a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the Walbridge and Meyers fires.

The meeting, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook, will offer information on local assistance centers, fire recovery programs and other resources for fire survivors.

United Policyholders executive director Amy Bach will be available to answer questions about navigating insurance policies, damages and evacuation costs.

Other participants include Rep. Mike McGuire, Rep. Jared Huffman, Assemblyman Jim Wood and State Sen. Mike McGuire, as well as officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Office of Emergency Services and the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.

The Zoom meeting has a capacity of 5,000 people. To join, visit https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/92852175577?pwd=TVNFMmUvbk5EMkZzTVdQMXkyYXhQZz09. The passcode is 451108.

Questions can be submitted in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

To watch the meeting on Facebook, go to facebook.com/CountyofSonoma.