Virtual meeting on August Complex fire set for Thursday evening

The U.S. Forest Service - Mendocino National Forest is hosting a virtual community meeting about the August Complex fire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The complex, which has grown to 471,185 acres, started in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August as 37 separate fires that have mostly merged.

The meeting will be held on Facebook live at facebook.com/MendocinoNF/. To join by phone, call 888-844-9904, 3096536#.