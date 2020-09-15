Subscribe

Virtual meeting on August Complex West Zone fire set for Wednesday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 15, 2020, 2:56PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Cal Fire has organized a virtual meeting Wednesday to update residents on the August Complex West Zone fire.

The meeting, held at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, will feature officials from Cal Fire, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents’ questions will be answered throughout the meeting and on Facebook afterward.

The August Complex West Zone fire comprises more than 55,000 acres in Mendocino and Humboldt counties, according to Cal Fire. It is 0% contained.

To join the meeting, visit facebook.com/CALFIREMEU/.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine