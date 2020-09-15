Virtual meeting on August Complex West Zone fire set for Wednesday

Cal Fire has organized a virtual meeting Wednesday to update residents on the August Complex West Zone fire.

The meeting, held at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, will feature officials from Cal Fire, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents’ questions will be answered throughout the meeting and on Facebook afterward.

The August Complex West Zone fire comprises more than 55,000 acres in Mendocino and Humboldt counties, according to Cal Fire. It is 0% contained.

To join the meeting, visit facebook.com/CALFIREMEU/.