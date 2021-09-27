Virtual meeting on Rohnert Park police accountability measures set for Monday

The Rohnert Park Public Safety Department will hold a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss recent measures approved by the City Council on police accountability and community relations.

The meeting, which will last about 1½ hours, will be available through Zoom, and livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RohnertParkPoliceFire/

Tim Mattos, director of Rohnert Park Public Safety, will host the meeting.

Two in-person meetings were held in August. Last month, the council approved retaining an independent auditor to review civilian complaints against the police; implementing alternative responses to crisis intervention and mental health calls; expanding trainings on explicit and implicit bias, de-escalation techniques and racial profiling and adding community feedback sessions at council meetings.

As part of its transparency measures, the department has posted its use of force and traffic stops statistics online at www.RPCity.org/PublicSafetyTransparency.

To join the Zoom webinar, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/84359934543

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.