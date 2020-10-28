COVID cases are spiking just when they could hurt President Trump most

Record-setting levels of U.S. coronavirus cases are coming at the worst possible time politically for President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has spent months attacking mail-in voting, needs a dramatic turnout on Election Day to have any hope of overcoming his sagging poll numbers and the advantage Democrats have with mail-in voting. But the spiking case numbers and rising hospitalizations in key battleground states could deter some Republicans from voting, even though the party insists that Trump's supporters remain fiercely motivated to show up.

The surge in cases also puts Trump on the defensive and keeps the focus at the end of the race on his handling of the pandemic, which Democrat Joe Biden has made a central part of his campaign, with the president spending the past eight months downplaying the virus and insisting it would go away.

Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns added to worries about the economic hit from the pandemic. The S&P 500 Index fell almost 3%, headed for the biggest drop since early September, amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations, especially in the Midwest.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released Wednesday indicated a rise in coronavirus in certain regions of the U.S. may be impacting Trump's candidacy. In Wisconsin, where the outbreak has been at record levels recently, likely voters favored Biden by 17 percentage points over Trump, 57% to 40%, according to the poll. The results may be an outlier as they were way ahead of other polls in the state, which showed a slimmer 5.5-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average Tuesday.

"To a certain extent, it's going to cost him some votes," said Ed Rollins, a Republican strategist who's chairman of the pro-Trump Great America political action committee. "Our vote will hopefully turn out, but I'd much rather have them in the box than waiting for them to come."

The COVID spikes will make it more difficult for Republicans to execute their voter turnout plans, especially with polls showing Trump trailing Biden, said Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist and senior adviser to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.

The concern for Trump isn't just turnout but also the economic anxiety the pandemic has spawned, how it has affected older voters who are an important constituency for the president as well as working-class and rural voters who backed him in 2016 and may "have a bit of buyers' remorse," Madden said.

"If a voter walks into the polling place thinking about the coronavirus pandemic, they'll leave having cast a ballot for Joe Biden," said Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

At the same time, there are risks for Biden too. Black voters, some of Biden's strongest supporters, also have been hard-hit by coronavirus cases in the weeks leading up to the election in the key swing state of North Carolina. Experts say that could depress turnout. But that state is an outlier: Nationwide, the largest Black communities have never had fewer virus cases relative to other counties than they do now.

Rising cases also could cause a shortage of poll workers that reduces the number of polling locations in urban areas, disproportionately affecting Democratic voters. And there are concerns that large numbers of mail-in ballots being cast by Democrats in response to the pandemic could be rejected because of delays in U.S. Postal Service delivery or on technical grounds.

Any political impact of the coronavirus is already baked into the race after eight months, so a spike now isn't likely to make much of a difference, said Republican strategist Bryan Lanza, deputy communications director for Trump's 2016 campaign. While the heavy Democratic early voting is a concern if they're new voters and wouldn't have voted anyway on Election Day, Trump's supporters will be there for him, Lanza said.

"His voters are going to show up on Election Day irrespective of what's happening in the world," Lanza said. "Whatever the fears are of COVID, I don't think it's going to be enough to scare his voters away."

Another factor is that a record number of Americans have voted early. More than 69 million Americans have cast mail-in or in-person ballots -- far exceeding the early vote total from 2016 and accounting for more than half of the total vote count in 2016, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Of the more than 33 million votes cast so far in states that report party registration data, Democrats account for 48% of the total and Republicans 29%, according to the same data.

At the same time, the virus statistics are worsening each day. The U.S. reported 73,096 new covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to a record 71,532, according to the Covid Tracking Project. More than 226,000 people have died, Johns Hopkins University data show.