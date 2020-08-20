Visa ban lifted for teachers headed to Santa Rosa French school

Swept up more than two months ago in President Donald Trump’s visa ban aimed at international workers, six teachers have received clearance to travel to Sonoma County and begin work at the Santa Rosa French-American Charter School.

Two of the six instructors were set to arrive in San Francisco on Wednesday with the rest arriving in the coming days, according to Evelyn Anderson, the charter school’s principal. Without the teachers in place, the school, which along with the rest of Santa Rosa City Schools campuses opened classes Monday, was forced to start with a host of substitutes all of whom were working remotely because of health and safety protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a substitute shortage overall and you can imagine once you start needing subs who are French natives and substituting in online environments they are not comfortable with ... we are covering the best we can,” Anderson said.

The six new hires round out the teaching staff on campus at 28.

The reprieve does more than simply make classroom management easier. When the visa ban was enacted in June, it threatened to reduce the number of internationally credentialed teachers on campus to the degree that the school was in danger of losing its accreditation with the French Ministry of Education.

Without the accreditation, which holds teachers and administrators to a standardized curriculum, Anderson had expressed concern that the school would lose students whose families are seeking a French-certified education. Anticipated enrollment of 475 for the current school year fell to 450 by Monday, Anderson said.

It was unclear whether the drop in enrollment was because of distance learning requirements set by the state during the coronavirus pandemic or worry over the teacher shortage.

But Santa Rosa French-American Charter School was not alone in finding itself short on specifically credentialed teachers midway through summer because of Trump’s visa ban. By some estimates, the ban prevented as many as 200 teachers from France alone from entering the U.S.

“Needless to say, there was a huge advocacy,” Anderson said.

“It was just a broad stroke stop on all the visas, but enough schools, including universities and places like that, were pushing for getting exemptions for their teachers,” Anderson said.

The ban, touted by Trump as a way to open approximately 525,000 jobs to American workers in a coronavirus-ravaged economy, is slated to run through at least the end of the year.

And while a huge relief, the timing is not perfect.

The teachers — all of whom are traveling from France — will face a period of quarantine and must also undergo the clearance protocols required by Santa Rosa City Schools before they can begin work, Anderson said.

In the meantime, students like Amelia Drew’s son, Warren, will be introduced to the early days of kindergarten via brief — sometimes just 15 minutes — Zoom meetings.

“They are on for 15 minutes and have some supplemental activities, so they really aren’t getting much right now,” Drew said. “For us it’s OK because we have a lot at home to supplement, but If I was expecting to get all his learning and language at school?”

But Drew credited the school and district with being open about the struggles to clear the teachers to come to the U.S. and what classes in these early weeks might look like until it is sorted out.

“The school district and the school have been pretty good about saying ’Here is what is going on,’” she said. “It definitely wasn’t like the school was just like last minute ’Oh no.’”

Still, Anderson’s relief this week was palpable. Only those teachers whose applications were in process when the ban was put in place were even considered, she said. And the ban is set to be in place until at least the end of the year.

“I find it impressive that these teachers are willing to go through so much to teach in Santa Rosa,” Anderson said. “They have not wavered. One of them said he’s like mussel on a rock and he’s going to stick to it until they get to Santa Rosa.”

