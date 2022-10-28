Visible smoke continues Friday due to Pepperwood Preserve prescribed burn

Visible smoke continues Friday as Cal Fire crews finish up a prescribed burn at Pepperwood Preserve in northeast Santa Rosa, Napa County officials warned residents.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert Friday morning telling residents that they may see smoke as the prescribed burn, which started Thursday, continues.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said in a Thursday Facebook post that crews would continue to burn the final 30 acres of an 105-acre prescribed burn Friday.

The burn is being conducted to reduce the risk of wildfire and promote a healthy forest of the open grasslands and forest undergrowth along a ridge that separates Franz Valley and the Mark West area, Cal Fire said in a Tuesday news release.

Officials urged the public not to call emergency services to report the burn as local first responders are already aware of the plan.

Today, Firefighters successfully treated 70 acres while on the Pepperwood VMP. Firing operations have ceased for the... Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Thursday, October 27, 2022

