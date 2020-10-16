Visible smoke near Oakmont not a threat to homes, fire officials say

A small flare-up two miles within the Glass fire perimeter was causing visible smoke plumes near Oakmont Friday morning, but there was no risk of flames reaching nearby homes, fire officials said.

“There’s no current threat to the public and Cal Fire is monitoring the incident right now,” said agency spokesperson Will Powers.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a tweet it received over 60 911 calls reporting the smoke.

Due to low humidity, dry winds and hot temperatures on Friday, “residents can expect to continue to see unburned pockets of fuel generate smoke well within the burn area,” the fire department added in a tweet.

The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning signaling increased wildfire risk for the North Bay through Saturday morning.

