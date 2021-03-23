Visitors flock to Sonoma County parks, trails during spring break

With spring break in full swing in Sonoma County, trails beckon and campgrounds are humming with activity.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s campsites were booked up over the weekend, and with clear, sunny days expected most of this week, it was not the lone outdoor destination experiencing a rush of visitors.

Plan your outing by first checking relevant websites.

For Sugarloaf, visit sugarloafpark.org.