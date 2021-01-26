Volunteer vaccinators needed in Sonoma County

Licensed medical professionals can volunteer to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in Sonoma County.

Those who are interested are asked to sign up through the State of California’s Disaster Healthcare Volunteers website.

Once signed up, the County of Sonoma Department of Public Health will be able to reach out when needed for assistance with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Volunteers may not hear from the county immediately, but once the tempo of vaccine administration reaches a threshold where public health officials deem it necessary to activate more volunteers, they will use the provided contact information to get in touch