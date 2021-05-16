Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors.

The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance.

With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult for equestrians to use. Volunteers focused on trimming back overgrown plants on the Todd Creek Trail and Red Tail Trail, which are popular with hikers, bikers and horses.

John Ryan, volunteer and intern coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks, said the parks system tries to regularly schedule public work days.

He added that most of the time, these days are scheduled in the summer for picking up litter or removing invasive species.

“We do it in all the parks. We try to spread it out in the county park system. Certain parks get more activity than others based on their need,” Ryan said.

In two groups of about eight people each, volunteers showed up Saturday morning with long pants and sturdy shoes. The parks department provided tools, gloves and — of course — some snacks and water.

As COVID-19 precautions, each volunteer was required to wear a mask and answer a couple wellness questions regarding the virus before heading into the park with the others.

To learn more about upcoming work days and volunteer opportunities, visit the Sonoma County Parks calendar at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.