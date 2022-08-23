Volunteers wanted for Creek Week watershed cleanups in Sonoma, Mendocino counties

A series of watershed cleanups is scheduled for next month in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, and the organizers putting them together are looking for volunteers.

The cleanups are scheduled during Creek Week, which is marked by some California cities and environmental organizations during the fourth week of September.

The Russian River Watershed Association announced the series of cleanups set to take place between Sept. 17 to 24, presenting opportunities for eco-conscious volunteers to connect with the community while helping to protect the drought-stricken Russian River watershed.

With the Russian River watershed entering a third consecutive year of below-average rainfall and water supply levels at Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma dropping to historic lows, the effects of drought on our local creeks, rivers, and lakes are hard to miss.

The Sonoma and Mendocino County areas consist of “over 150 creeks that provide water supply, wildlife habitat, flood capacity, and recreation,” according to Russian River Watershed Association. But, these important waterways are often subject to detrimental pollution from humans, impairing water quality.

If you’re looking for ways to help, here’s a list of activities taking place during Creek Week:

Ukiah Valley Russian River cleanup

Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Join neighbors, friends and family for a cleanup event hosted by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District, County of Mendocino and Redwood Waste Solutions. Pick up litter from the Russian River and its tributaries. Meet at Low Gap Park in Ukiah at 8:30 a.m. to sign in and get coffee. Bring a water bottle, sturdy shoes and work gloves. Pre-registration is required.

Pre-register at https://bit.ly/3CkEVdv or email deborah.edelman@mcrcd.org for more information.

City of Healdsburg: Foss Creek cleanup

Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9-11 a.m.

Help pick up litter around Foss Creek and get two free meals provided by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the Healdsburg Kiwanis. Meet at the Healdsburg Community Center for check-in and breakfast. After a two hour cleanup session, an awards ceremony will begin around 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch.

For more information or to sign-up, email bkageyama@healdsburg.gov or bkageyama@cityofhealdsburg.

Russian Riverkeeper

Saturday, September 17 from 9-11 a.m.

There will be teams across the watershed from Ukiah to Monte Rio with the main hub in Healdsburg at Memorial Beach. The Russian River Watershed Cleanup will feature opportunities for organizational teams and individuals to help shape the future of river parks, future trails and streamside habitats needed for healthy ecosystems. This year’s goal is to beat a previous record of 35,000 pounds of trash, 175 tires, and 452 volunteers.

Select a location and register at www.russianriverkeeper.org/rrwcd.

City of Santa Rosa

Saturday, September 17, from 9-11:30 a.m.

Prince Memorial Greenway Cleanup will take place at the Olive Park Footbridge near 1698 Hazel St. All ages are welcome. This restored section of the Santa Rosa Creek is in the heart of downtown with an active trail system. Large trees and deep pools are home to a wide variety of aquatic and terrestrial species including heron, steelhead trout, and river otters. There will be a competition and prizes.

Sunday, September 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Join the City of Santa Rosa’s naturalists for a guided walk along the beautiful upper section of Santa Rosa Creek. You’ll learn about the history of the region, learn about plants, look for birds and wildlife, and observe several different stages of creek restoration that are improving the creek and streamside habitat. Footing is relatively flat but may be uneven along the way. Most appropriate for children ages 6 and up. Meet at Flat Rock Park.

Tuesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 22, from 6-7 p.m.

Take a twilight tour of the huge underground culvert and fish ladder where Santa Rosa Creek runs under Downtown Santa Rosa. This event usually fills up fast. Participants will descend to the creek bed down a slope and over large rocks and walk across the creek (the water may be several inches deep). Wear sturdy, closed-toe, waterproof shoes and bring a flashlight. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Limited availability, and registration is required. Meet at Prince Gateway Park on Santa Rosa Ave.

Saturday, September 24, from 10-11:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon.

How much do you know about the epic journey that your used water takes after it leaves your house? What happens to this finite resource and where is its final destination? Go to a tour of the Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant and learn about recycling and beneficially reusing water. Participants must be ages 10 and up. Limited availability and registration is required. Two separate tour times are available. The plant is located at 4300 Llano Rd.

Sign-up for these events at www.srcity.org/creekweek.

If you do participate, the Russian River Watershed Association and the Russian River Watershed Cleanup are asking volunteers to post photos on social media with the hashtag #russianrivercleanup2022.