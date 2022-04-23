Vote totals in Windsor Town Council election hold steady

The most recent update of the Windsor Town Council election results shows little has changed with the counting of additional ballots.

Sonoma County Registar of Voters Deva Proto said there will likely be another “small update” to the vote counting next week, but so far 6,358 voters, or 37.8%, turned out to cast ballots in the April 13 special election.

The percentage of the vote each candidate received has remained about the same, going from 53.81% for Mike Wall to 58.57% and Stephanie Ahmad’s earlier 38.85% barely increasing to 38.9% as of April 15.

Evan Kubota’s percentage dropped from 2.84% to 2.44%. He had dropped out of the race too late to get his name off the ballot.

Wall’s lead has increased to 3,724 total votes compared to an earlier 2,711 and Ahmad’s total of 1,806 votes has increased to 2,479. Kubota’s 132-vote total has risen to 155.

