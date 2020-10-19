Subscribe

Voter registration deadline for November election is tonight

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 19, 2020, 10:19AM
Voter Registration Information

For more information about voter registration or other election matters, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 19, at midnight.

Eligible voters can register online here or by visiting registertovote.ca.gov. Anyone who wishes to register in-person or by mail can pick up postage-paid forms at most public and government offices, including city halls, post offices and the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office (435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa).

Any completed forms sent by mail must be postmarked with Monday’s date or earlier. Forms can also be delivered to the Registrar office’s drive-thru drop box.

Residents who are U.S. citizens at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and are not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction are eligible to vote in the November election.

