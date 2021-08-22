Voter survey shows support for vaccination requirements in Sonoma County

Jones, too, questioned the safety of bars being open during the surge.

Last weekend he said he passed a bar in Healdsburg and did not see anyone wearing masks or socially distancing.

“It just seems like we haven’t learned,” he said.

Healdsburg cocktail bar Duke’s Spirited Cocktails is not requiring vaccine verification for customers or employees but is sticking to the county’s mask mandate, General Manager Arron Flores said.

“All of us are vaccinated except for one person and we believe that’s his right to choose that,” Flores said.

Speaking personally and not for the bar, Flores said he did not think the solution to COVID-19 mitigation lies with vaccine verification. Partly because it excludes people and also because it could make customers feel unwelcome.

Flores initially did not want to get vaccinated but ended up doing so to protect his family.

“My child can’t get vaccinated and it worries me that she’s going to get sick,” Flores said.

As far as ordering all county businesses to require vaccine verification, Mase said the county is first going to see how it goes with emergency responders and county employees.

“What we’re trying to do is use a real data-driven approach,” Mase said.

Santa Rosa resident and survey respondent Cameron Otto, 36, said she supports the use of vaccine verification because “it would keep people safe.”

But Flores thinks the focus should be on educating people about the vaccine and the importance of protecting others.

“Pull on those heartstrings. Say, ‘Hey don’t do it for you, do it for someone else,’” Flores said. “It worked for me.”

As of Thursday, 72% of those eligible to be vaccinated in the county were fully vaccinated according to county data. The data also showed that 8% of eligible residents were partially vaccinated and 20% were not vaccinated.

“You have to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people,” Supervisor James Gore said.

Noting there is “no perfect approach,” Gore emphasized the need for the county to normalize discussions around vaccines.

Gore acknowledged that he has heard from first responders and others who do not want to get the vaccine. He added that he has also heard from businesses and local chambers of commerce that they are “exhausted” by people not getting vaccinated.

County employees who choose not to get vaccinated and do not get tested weekly risk losing their jobs under the new mandate.

“It’s like you still have the choice not to put something in your body but it means you might not have the same access to public service, public resources, that puts other people at risk,” Gore said.

Though consistent in its advocacy of vaccinations, the county has had to maintain flexible regarding mitigation measures like masking, Hopkins said.

“I know it’s been frustrating for everyone to feel like we’re sliding backwards,“ Hopkins said. ”I think that’s the world that we live in right now and we do need to be flexible.“

Concerns over another shutdown linger, but Gore said that mitigation measure is low on the country’s list of options.

“Unless there is some kind of game changer, like the vaccines and the boosters are not protecting people, there’s not going to be any shutdowns,” Gore said.

Still, with more latitude over indoor operations in the past two months, business owners are now feeling greater strain amid the surge in new cases, worse than any other other period aside from this past winter.

Duke’s Spirited Cocktails has seen a decline in business in the past week, Flores said. Wednesday marked a 20% to 30% decrease in sales compared to all other Wednesdays over the past few months.

While unsure if the dip is because of pandemic unease or the onslaught of wildfires and smoke, Flores said the folks who do come out do not seem very concerned about the highly transmissible delta variant.

Otto said her concern level is low because she and her family are vaccinated.

Asked for their broader outlook on the health of the economy and hopes pinned on a continued recovery, 51% of respondents said they think economic conditions will be better in a year and 27% said they will be worse.

“There’s nothing structurally wrong with the economy,” Brown said. “But for the coronavirus, we might still be on a pattern of unprecedented growth we were on before 2020.”

While there is building demand for hospitality services offered at hotels and restaurants, those hard-hit businesses are struggling to get fully staffed, Brown said.

They face a number of complicating factors. Unpredictability surrounding child care, fear regarding coronavirus exposure and reliance on unemployment benefits have all been raised as hurdles, Brown said.

With an eye on supporting businesses, Flores and Jones advocated for continuing programs such as the outdoor dining spaces created for restaurants and bars last year.

Many in Sonoma County appear to back those programs.

When asked if they supported the continuation of current outdoor dining spaces, 83% of respondents said yes while 10% said no.

“All these businesses took such a hit and it would be really nice to recoup those losses,” Flores said. “People love the options of being outdoors on a beautiful day.”

