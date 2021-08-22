Voter survey shows support for vaccination requirements in Sonoma County
Part III of a series. See earlier stories at PressDemocrat.com.
In Sonoma County, where the Board of Supervisors has just approved a new policy requiring thousands of government employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19, broad support exists for businesses adopting similar mandates, a Press Democrat survey has found.
The newspaper’s exclusive survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters found 61% of respondents say businesses should be allowed to require vaccine verification for customers and employees, and 31% do not think businesses should be allowed to do so.
The survey was conducted in July for The Press Democrat by David Binder Research of San Francisco. The independent public opinion research firm also conducted a similar poll for The Press Democrat in May 2018.
The new poll showed the push for vaccine verification is gaining traction in Sonoma County as it takes hold in other parts of the Bay Area.
San Francisco on Friday became the first major city to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for patrons working out in gyms, eating inside restaurants and attending indoor concert venues. To comply with the mandate, the businesses will be asking customers for proof of vaccination before allowing them inside.
Sonoma County officials are urging businesses to begin adopting vaccine verification policies but have not mandated it.
However, county supervisors on Tuesday approved an order requiring county employees to either get fully vaccinated or be tested weekly. The mandate applies to about 4,400 employees, the largest single workforce in the county.
Separately, Santa Rosa City Council is set to consider on Aug. 3 a similar vaccination policy for the city’s 1,250 city employees.
The moves follow an announcement by the county two weeks ago that it would require all law enforcement, fire and emergency medical workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or be tested weekly.
“One of the things that we really wanted to do was to set an example, which in a way provides employers who are interested in a similar path with a toolkit,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.
Some Sonoma County restaurants have begun to require proof of vaccination but concerns about legality pose an obstacle for local businesses, especially for those that do not have a legal team as a resource, said Ethan Brown, director of business development and innovation with the county’s Economic Development Board.
“I think a lot of folks are afraid of potential legal ramifications and they don’t want to violate HIPAA or step on the wrong side of employee rights,” Hopkins said, referring to the federal law that safeguards patients’ medical information. “Those are the most common questions I’m hearing.”
While the county is helping businesses adapt their services, tap grant funding and recruit scarce workers amid the pandemic, officials are not able to assist local businesses with particular legal hurdles, Brown said.
The challenge has been a common sticking point since the pandemic’s beginning, he said.
Healdsburg resident David Jones, a respondent in The Press Democrat’s survey, is skeptical of the effectiveness of vaccine verification given the reported proliferation of fraudulent vaccine cards.
“The absolute answer is if you’re vaccinated or not, you can still spread the virus,” said Jones, 47.
While supportive of the vaccine campaign and science-driven policymaking, Jones sees masks as the more reliable public health safety measure at this point.
“We know that masking is one of the most effective means as far as interrupting transmission,“ said county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.
The county recently renewed its mandate requiring masking indoors.
Gloria Seymour, 58, a Rohnert Park resident and survey respondent, said she has been diligent about masking.
“I still wear my mask because I don’t trust humanity to do their part to help everybody else. The needs of the few are outweighing the needs of the many,” Seymour said, referring to some local residents decrying mask mandates and opposing the COVID-19 vaccine.
During Tuesday’s meeting when the board of supervisors approved its vaccine order, several residents accused the county of violating their rights.
But others are calling for greater public vigilance and more consistent public health safeguards. Instead of relaxing safety measures during the springtime drop in new COVID-19 cases, the county should have kept measures like the mask mandate in place, Seymour said.
“You can’t just drop everything,” she said. “Because it’s still here.”
While Seymour said she has gone to a restaurant and worn a mask, she has not patronized any bars because of the pandemic.
