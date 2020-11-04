Voters back full slate of Sonoma County tax extensions, including Measure DD

A tax extension that would generate about $26 million a year for upgrades to Sonoma County roads, bikeways and three local bus systems was on track to pass based on early returns Tuesday, as local voters also approved all five tax renewals for city services and a sales tax hike in Petaluma — a surprising affirmation for shoring up municipal budgets even in an electorate where household finances have been slammed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lone proposed countywide tax extension, Measure DD, asked voters for a 20-year renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax that had previously funded Highway 101 widening and road repairs, but would now give more money to local road projects, bike and pedestrian paths and bolster the county’s bus services. With 62% of precincts reporting, the Go Sonoma Act received 72% of the vote, well ahead of the two-thirds majority it needs to pass.

“I’m pretty psyched. Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect with this election,” said Suzanne Smith, executive director of the county’s transportation authority. “I’m thrilled at where we’re at right now, and grateful that voters trust us with their dollars, because that’s really what this is all about. People want us to keep on keeping on.”

The measure faced organized opposition in the form of a well-funded anti-tax coalition spearheaded by local development, agriculture and business interests.

Attempts on Tuesday night to reach each of the four key leaders behind the anti-tax group were unsuccessful. Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau; North Bay Leadership Council CEO Cynthia Murray; North Coast Builders Exchange CEO Keith Woods; and Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber all failed to return messages seeking comment on the night’s results, which appeared to go decisively against them and the tens of thousands of dollars spent on their opposition campaign.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, board chair of county’s transportation authority, said voters’ strong support for Measure DD extension was gratifying, especially because those in favor weren’t able to generate much fundraising to push the measure. The results improved on the agency’s last polling, which indicated that a well-funded opposition could torpedo the measure.

“This is such an affirmative vote by the county,” Gorin said. “They recognized how important this sales tax is to prepare for the future.”

Also leading in early returns was Measure O, the other countywide ballot measure, a quarter-cent sales tax hike to expand local mental health and homeless services.

Five of the county’s nine cities were seeking tax extensions to support their general funds. The cities included Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale and Cotati, with each measure needing just a simple majority to pass.

Voters backed each of the measures, with the majority of precincts reporting.

“I think the people have spoken, and said that they’re OK with these taxes,” said Brian Sobel, a political analyst and former Petaluma councilman. “If some people have tax fatigue, others went the other direction and said these things are necessary for the future of Sonoma County.”

Petaluma, meanwhile, had on the ballot a new tax to support its general fund, also requiring only a simple majority to pass. Residents were asked to approve Measure U, a new permanent 1-cent tax that is estimated to raise $13.5 million each year, largely to bolster police and fire response, city infrastructure and local business needs.

The measure was ahead with 62% of the vote, with 96% of precincts reporting.

Petaluma resident Nathanial Gerdes, a first-time voter, supported Measure U, saying he didn’t mind spending a little more for the benefit of the entire city.

“With tax increases, I feel like the gain in the long term is just better than the loss,” he said. “They do add up, but it’s not that much per person if it makes the community better and gives money for things like schools and social services and things like that.”

In Healdsburg, early returns from mail-in ballots showed Measure T solidly ahead with 62% of the vote, and 80% of precincts reporting. Passage extends the half-cent sales tax until voters choose to rescind it.

Mike Hodgin, 56, of Healdsburg said he supported Measure T, because it strengthened local public safety.

“It provides more police, more fire, and lets people get there faster,” Hodgin said. “We’re not in a very good spot right now (with fires), so hopefully it helps out.”

The other permanent tax renewals on the ballot included the city of Sonoma’s half-cent Measure V, Cotati’s 1-cent Mesaure S and Cloverdale’s Measure R 3% utility fee. Each was set to pass with breathing room, with 72% support, 76% of the vote and 54% backing, respectively.

Santa Rosa’s Measure Q, which combined two quarter-cent taxes into one half-cent extension for 10 years, stood at 73% of the vote, and also poised to pass.

Press Democrat Staff Writer Tyler Silvy and Petaluma Argus-Courier News Editor Kathryn Palmer contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.