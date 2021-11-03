Voters elect new Sonoma city councilmember, pass local tax measures
Election Day came and went quietly in Sonoma County; however, a handful of communities headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on local issues and choose candidates.
Voters in Sonoma selected progressive political consultant Sandra Lowe to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Lowe, a former Sonoma Valley Unified School District trustee, received 61% of the vote.
“I won. And so grateful to all the volunteers who showed up to walk and everyone who contributed and hosted a house meeting and sent good wishes,” she posted to Facebook.
With all precincts reporting, Lowe received 1,897 votes. She beat out Michael Nugent, a former member of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors, who netted 30% of the vote (944 votes), and James Cribb, a former city planning commissioner, who received 8.6% (267 votes).
Voters across the Sonoma Valley, meanwhile, had the opportunity to vote on two local tax measures.
Measure F, Sonoma Valley Hospital’s $250 parcel tax extension for 10 years, passed with 79.5% approval (7,474 votes).
Measure E, a special tax to provide $300,000 annually for the Kenwood Fire Protection District in the upper part of the Sonoma Valley, also passed with 84.1% approval (461 votes).
In west county, Occidental voters chose John Gonnella to be director of the Community Services District. He won with 42% of the vote (401 votes).
Farther north at the coast, Kris Kilgore narrowly won the director’s seat for the Timber Cove County Water District with 28% of the vote (42 votes).
Of 27,406 registered voters eligible in Tuesday’s election, 10,596 cast a ballot in the election. At 38.6%, it marks a low voter turnout for the region.
This article includes information from The Sonoma Index-Tribune. You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian.
Ethan Varian
Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat
I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: