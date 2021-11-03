Voters elect new Sonoma city councilmember, pass local tax measures

Election Day came and went quietly in Sonoma County; however, a handful of communities headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on local issues and choose candidates.

Voters in Sonoma selected progressive political consultant Sandra Lowe to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Lowe, a former Sonoma Valley Unified School District trustee, received 61% of the vote.

“I won. And so grateful to all the volunteers who showed up to walk and everyone who contributed and hosted a house meeting and sent good wishes,” she posted to Facebook.

With all precincts reporting, Lowe received 1,897 votes. She beat out Michael Nugent, a former member of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors, who netted 30% of the vote (944 votes), and James Cribb, a former city planning commissioner, who received 8.6% (267 votes).

Voters across the Sonoma Valley, meanwhile, had the opportunity to vote on two local tax measures.

Measure F, Sonoma Valley Hospital’s $250 parcel tax extension for 10 years, passed with 79.5% approval (7,474 votes).

Measure E, a special tax to provide $300,000 annually for the Kenwood Fire Protection District in the upper part of the Sonoma Valley, also passed with 84.1% approval (461 votes).

In west county, Occidental voters chose John Gonnella to be director of the Community Services District. He won with 42% of the vote (401 votes).

Farther north at the coast, Kris Kilgore narrowly won the director’s seat for the Timber Cove County Water District with 28% of the vote (42 votes).

Of 27,406 registered voters eligible in Tuesday’s election, 10,596 cast a ballot in the election. At 38.6%, it marks a low voter turnout for the region.

This article includes information from The Sonoma Index-Tribune. You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian.