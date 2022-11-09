Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com .

A ban on the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale was leading in the polls Tuesday night, but not by much. With 1,844 votes counted, those voting in favor of approving Measure K led 55% to 45%.

With a late night return, the race tightened, reflecting a divide that has sent sparks flying.

Cloverdale is the last municipality in Sonoma County without such a ban. Currently, the city leaves a small window open for Independence Day displays.

Between July 1 and July 4, up to three local nonprofit organizations are permitted to sell “safe and sane” fireworks — state-approved fireworks that generally don’t fly or explode — for exclusive use between 11 a.m. and midnight on Fourth of July.

With passage of Measure K, that window would close, with the exception of supervised and professional public pyrotechnic shows.

The debate around firework bans has frequently elicited strong interest and strong reactions.

After a heated campaign that included a trash can filled with fireworks set ablaze outside a City Council member’s house, Rohnert Park voters passed a ban last year. Petaluma did the same in March 2020.

In this campaign, American Promotional Events, also known as TNT Fireworks, the state’s largest wholesaler of “safe and sane” fireworks, sponsored a website and Facebook pages urging a vote against the ban in Cloverdale and a similar one in Pacifica.

In May, the Cloverdale City Council voted 4-1 for a total ban, with Mayor Todd Lands casting the sole opposing vote. It was up to November voters, though, to make a final decision.

Supporters said with the ever-increasing threat of wildfires and the devastation to Sonoma County communities, the risks are too high.

“The smallest spark could start a fire,” outgoing City Council Member Marta Cruz said. “We can find ways to celebrate the greatness of the nation without putting ourselves at risk.

“I love fireworks, but this is not the time or the place for them at this stage at the game.”

Lisa Ramage, who voted Tuesday for the ban, echoed that sentiment.

“How in the world are they safe in July?” she said. The fireworks, she added, also puts stress on her dog.

Getting rid of the cherished pastime wasn’t an obvious choice for everyone, however.

“Cloverdale is the quintessential American community with small-town traditions,” the official argument submitted against the ballot measure reads. “We believe the Fourth of July is the time to celebrate the precious freedoms we all enjoy as Americans.”

“We want our sane and safe fireworks for sure,” Cloverdale voter Mark Ramsey said Tuesday.

“It’s special up here,” Sheree Ramsey added.

Another voter, Chris Kates, said “absolutely not” to the ban.

“When you pass laws like that you just stop the people who do things right,” he said. The ordinance wouldn’t curb illegal fireworks, he added.

Lands agreed and noted no fires had been started in Cloverdale by legal fireworks.

“I understand and feel anxieties about fires, especially considering what we have all been through,” he said. But “the only fires started by fireworks in Cloverdale have been from illegal ones.”

Marty Hamberg voted against the ban because of the money fireworks bring in for local community groups. “That’s the only money they get,” he said.

Indeed, fireworks sales provide key funding for organizations like the Cloverdale Lions Club and American Legion, and support everything from veterans’ events to student scholarships and youth sports leagues to the local Fireworks Spectacular and the Christmas Toy Run, according to Lands.

“These donations and programs would almost stop without the sales of the fireworks,” he said. “Bake sales and pancake breakfasts cannot fund the programs that rely on donations from these service clubs.”

In Rohnert Park, similar concerns led officials to consider temporarily compensating groups and programs that depended on fireworks sales for their losses.

That’s not a viable option in Cloverdale, which has a lot less funding and development than Rohnert Park, Cruz said.

While she respects the work of organizations like the Lions Club, “they need to seek more sustainable ways of raising funds to continue to help the community and protect the environment,” she said.

“Cloverdale is a small town that has resisted change,” Cruz said. “But times have changed and climate has changed.”

You can reach staff writer Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.