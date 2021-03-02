Voting underway on west Sonoma County tax measures

Voters in west Sonoma County are deciding Tuesday on two tax measures to fund schools and fire districts in a special election that features mostly mail-in ballots but also some polling places for in-person voting.

The election area encompasses the sprawling West Sonoma County Union High School District and the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District. It includes more than 37,000 eligible registered voters, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

Proto expected 50-60% of eligible voters might cast a ballot in the election. Special elections usually see lower voter turnout, she said.

The two special tax proposals each need a two-thirds majority to pass.

Measure B would increase the lodging tax in west county by 4 percentage points, raising it from 12% to 16%. If passed, the measure is expected to raise a total of $2.7 million a year for fire and emergency services and public schools in the area, including funding to temporarily stave off campus closures.

Proponents, including fire officials and school funding advocates, say tourists should pay more for firefighting and emergency medical calls and other struggling public services in the region.

Opponents, including some owners and operators of area hotels, restaurants and other tourist-dependent businesses, argue the tax increase will drive travelers elsewhere. The extra charge, they’ve said, is especially worrisome on the heels of a pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry.

The smaller tax, Measure A, would levy an additional $48 per-year parcel tax on property owners in the west county school district to fund arts and career technical programming, small class sizes and other services. The measure would raise about $1.2 million a year and would remain in effect for three years, starting in July. Property owners currently pay a $79 annual parcel tax to support the district.

There are 28 polling places for the special election that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Proto said. A list of polling places is posted to the registrar’s website. Residents who don’t have a mail-in ballot at this point should plan to vote in person, Proto said.

County officials will post the first batch of results just after the end of voting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Proto said. Her office will periodically update the tally in the hours and days that follow. Mail ballots that come in after the election can be counted provided they are postmarked on or before March 2.

